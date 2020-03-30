OLYMPIA - With 63 cases of coronavirus in Grant County, a 19-percent positivity rate in Adams County, and 4,896 cases statewide, Gov. Jay Inslee assured the public that the law will step in if a business or person defies his mandate. In Inslee’s message on Monday, the governor instructed law enforcement to heed the following protocol if necessary:
First Warning: Order to stop and comply
Second Warning: Take action with citation, suspension of permits, revoking of business licenses
Third: Refer case to Attorney General office for civil or criminal charges
“It’s our last resort to arrest people,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. “It’s the last thing we want to do."
(4) comments
Consider it done!
1 step on the path to martial law. Vote Inslee out of office next November.
Are you serious? People are dying because they won't take appropriate measures. Sometimes, govt. HAS to take measures because people are stupid.
I was for that before he went completely power crazy.
Caution is one thing, but this is getting a bit out of hand.
