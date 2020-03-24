OLYMPIA - Beginning Wednesday, all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas will be closed for at least two weeks.
The closure, announced by the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued Monday.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services suspended. Essential staff will continue working to preserve and protect resources.
Camping and other overnight accommodations on state recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.
Inslee on Monday ordered non-essential businesses to close and the state’s more than seven million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order will remain in place through April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.