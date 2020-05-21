EPHRATA - The Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols this Memorial Day weekend, with extra troopers looking for dangerous speeders, distracted driving and impaired drivers.
“Troopers will be working across the state to make sure drivers are following the posted speed limits, not driving distracted or driving impaired,” state troopers stated. “Please plan ahead and allow plenty of extra travel time.”
Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes in the state.
“We will have zero tolerance for drivers who are stopped and are impaired,” stated WSP Capt. Jeff Otis. “Our troopers will continue to do what it takes to remove these dangerous drivers from our roads."
The state patrol has reported an increase in people driving at high speeds as less vehicles are on the roads during the state’s stay-at-home order. Troopers have stopped several drivers traveling at more than 100 mph on state highways.
The state patrol has also seen a sharp increase in motorcycle fatality collisions in 2020. So far this year, there have been 17 motorcycle fatalities, 12 of those in the month of April. Troopers say speeding was a common factor, along with inexperience shown by a lack of proper license endorsement and driving impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.