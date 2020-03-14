RITZVILLE - A state patrol SUV was side-swiped by a semi-truck Friday night on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.
Trooper Aebischer was at the scene of a collision, inside his vehicle, when the SUV was struck by an eastbound semi-truck, according to Trooper John Bryant.
The trooper was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Bryant said the semi-truck driver continued eastbound and was not located.
“The actions of the semi driver are criminal (hit and run attended, reckless endangerment, etc.),” Trooper Bryant tweeted. “The Move Over Law is there to protect first responders and others on the side of the road. Also , another example of why you should wear your seatbelt when parked in a dangerous spot.”
