MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Potato Commission is offering free bags of potatoes on Wednesday in Ritzville and Thursday in Moses Lake.
“COVID-19 has had major impacts on many different businesses, including the potato industry,” commission officials stated. “The foodservice industry shutdown resulted in processed potato production slowing. This has left many Washington potato farmers in a financial crisis. Despite these hardships, Washington growers are searching for ways to feed our community.”
In an effort to reduce excess potatoes, potato farmers are donating potatoes to families in need starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday outside Harvest Foods in Ritzville, and at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Grant County Fairgrounds (enter through the Purple Gate)
The event is drive-thru style to maintain social distancing and there is a limit of two 10 pound bags per family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.