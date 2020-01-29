LAKE CHELAN - If you’ve traveled the length of Lake Chelan, there’s a good chance you or someone you know sailed on Lake Chelan Boat Company’s Lady of the Lake ferry.
Lady of the Lake cruises frequent four stops along the entirety of the 60-mile-long lake. Destinations include: Lake Chelan Boat Launch, Fields Point Landing, Lucerne (Holden Village) and Stehekin.
On Wednesday, Washington’s Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) broke the news that it allowed the Lake Chelan Boat Company to raise its rates. The company is implementing a general rate increase of $170,520 (11%) for passengers’ fares and $16,398 (14.8%) for freight fares. Passengers will see an increase of $2.50 to $4 per one-way trip, depending on the destination and season.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Lake Chelan Boat Company staff who say the rate increases were prompted by increasing operating costs. Lake Chelan Boat Company last raised its rates in 2013. Prior to the new agreement, staff say the company did not include the cost of leasing the land.
The proposed rate was revised on Jan. 17 after Utility and Transportation Commission staff recommended that the initial rate increase proposal be reduced by $23,888 for passenger fares.
Other changes that led to a rate increase include streamlined baggage handling procedures and rules, activating an online ticketing and reservation system and simplifying the multiple fare options.
Lake Chelan Boat Company, Inc. operates a commercial passenger ferry service from Chelan to Stehekin with intermediate stops along the way. The company provides basic, year-round passenger transportation where residents have limited transportation alternatives. They serve approximately 55,000 passengers annually on Lake Chelan.
The company was first issued an operating permit from the UTC in 1929 and changed ownership in February 2019.
The commission regulates the rates and service territories of private commercial ferry companies in Washington. The UTC does not regulate charter or excursion-boat services.
