MATTAWA - Washington state’s Department of Agriculture (WSDA) released more details about the pesticide exposure incident involving orchard workers near Mattawa last month.
Information obtained by iFIBER ONE News through a public records request states that on July 22, B&R Aerial Crop Care was dropping Baythroid (Cyfluthrin) and Onager onto a potato crop in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Road 24 SW and Road K SW about 8.1 miles east of Mattawa when the alleged chemical drift occurred. The WSDA report states that the pesticide drifted into a nearby apple orchard just northwest of the intersection where 52 Gilbert Orchard employees were working.
During its investigation of the incident, WSDA says the orchard manager moved the workers after the pesticide was dispersed.
WSDA interviewed nearly all the workers who were likely exposed and at least 40 of them say they experienced symptoms that included at least one of the following symptoms: vomiting, nausea, respiratory irritation, lips tingling, sore throat, and headache.
After the incident, three workers were reportedly transported to a Mattawa clinic for treatment. (One farmworker was treated with anti-nausea medication). Six additional workers say they were going to go to the local clinic for treatment on their own, but it’s not confirmed if they actually went.
Based on information collected during the interviews, the chemical drift caused two workers to vomit.
WSDA will eventually determine whether a fine will be issued for safety violations. The incident could also result in litigation by workers who experienced or are experiencing health issues because of the ordeal.
In 2015, WSDA fined Dovex Fruit of Wenatchee $7,500 for safety violations after ten workers were poisoned by pesticides in Orondo in 2014. The orchard workers were awarded $180,000 in a settlement with Dovex.
(1) comment
The first sign of poisoning is pinpoint pupils and I bet there was exactly 0 in this incident its all about free money and zero facts. You get more poison intake by smoking weed and guess what its legal, what a crock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.