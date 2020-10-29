MOSES LAKE - 13th District State Representative Tom Dent’s battle with COVID-19 took a troubling turn last week when the politician was taken to a hospital.
The state lawmaker from Moses Lake says he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake due to an infection in his lungs. After testing positive for coronavirus in early October, Dent says the virus induced pneumonia, prompting him to seek treatment.
Dent says the treatment of his emergency ailment at Samaritan was a success.
“I cannot say enough about the quality of care and the dedication of the staff at Samaritan. We are truly fortunate to have such a high-quality facility in the 13th district,” Dent told iFIBER ONE News.
Dent says he now understands exactly how vicious the virus can be, but he believes he is recovering.
“I am on the road to recovery and continue with ongoing treatments as a precautionary measure; I feel stronger each day,” Dent explained.
As he recovers, Dent says he is revisiting his common-sense reforms and is working on measures to improve government efficiencies.
“It appears not even COVID-19 can keep this seasoned legislator from doing what he says he was meant to do which is “to serve the great people of Washington state and the 13th district with heart and hard work.
Dent is up for re-election; his opponent is Democratic challenger Eduardo Casteneda-Diaz of Quincy.
(2) comments
I hope he doesn't die. That other moron could win by default.
Samaritan? Wow got lucky there.
