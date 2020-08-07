OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health says there have been 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in the state.
MIS-C is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in April.
“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” stated Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer for the Department of Health. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”
In Washington, there are now two cases of MIS-C in Franklin County, three in King County, one in Skagit County, two in Snohomish County and three in Yakima County, according to the Department of Health. Six cases are children age 9 and under. The state’s 11 cases have occurred between April and July. State officials say most of the children were admitted to intensive care units but have since been discharged home.
An MIS-C case is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization. Patients must also have a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the four weeks before symptoms began, the department said.
