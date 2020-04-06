OLYMPIA - Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal says its possible students won’t return to school for the remainder of the school year.
In a video posted on Facebook, Reykdal says allowing schools to reopen could cause COVID-19 cases to peak again.
“I don’t know if we’re coming back to school this year, and I want to be honest about that, it’s going to be really tough to do because we want to make sure people are safe,” Reykdal said. “And if we rush back to school and put all of us in tight classrooms and bring veering back into our buildings, there’s a chance that our caseload peaks back up again and that would absolutely be the worst thing for public health. I think you should expect to be in this distance learning model for quite a long time.”
All schools across the state are closed through at least April 27. Reykdal added that Gov. Jay Inslee will make a decision soon about extending school closures and he will support Inslee’s decision.
Washington’s stay-at-home order has been extended through May 4.
Across the state, close to 8,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and at least 338 deaths.
(4) comments
JohnQPublic doesn’t seem to have a basic understanding of charter schools. First, they are publicly funded schools. You will still be taxed for them. If we go to our online charter schools, the cost of building brick and mortar schools may go away, but there will be other costs. Computers (quite possibly full-on laptops with greater capabilities than Chromebooks), software, wifi hotspots, increased server capacities, etc will become the norm, with regular upgrades as tech improves and/or wears our and breaks down. You might see a minimal still in taxes, but you might not.
Second, online learning is not as good as F2F learning. While it can be done well to mitigate many of the issues students have, most research still shows lower results from online teaching than F2F.
That sounds not be used as an excuse to lower the pay off am already underpaid teacher workforce. The difficulty in online teaching should always be factored in.
If, as it seems, the only thing you care about is your checkbook, perhaps you should move somewhere where universal education isn't valued - say Afghanistan.
You should move to Afghanistan. Why? Why not. That's as plausible as a solution to what you've proposed. Yeah, I'll move to Afghanistan because that will solve all my problems. Dumb.
Charter schools should be cheaper than face to face. I'm aware that it may produce lower scores. But at this point, with MLSD being in the lower 20th percentile, it seems like kids can only go up from here.
I'm hoping to see a minimal still in taxes or whatever else you meant. Teachers are well paid for a 75% percent full time job.
Well impressive.. What leadership we have in Washington State.. When the Superintendent of Public Instruction says, "I think you should expect to be in this distance learning model for quite a long time." but gives no guidance or expectations how this is to be accomplished.. Way to go!![thumbup][thumbup]
Especially when the Coronavirus is expected to be around for another 12 to 18 months .. Yeah what leadership we have.. No fore-thought, no guidance, no help, no end goals.. That's the problem with some people is that they only look at the thing right in front of them instead of the whole picture..
Now what West Coast Leaders?? Now what??
Perfect. Online charter schools and get rid of the juggernaut known as the public school system. Plus, please lower my taxes in line with the reduction in spend.
