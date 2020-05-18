EPHRATA - The medical license of longtime geriatric doctor Mohammad Said of Ephrata has been suspended for disciplinary reasons.
According to documents released by the state’s health department, the 81-year-old physician fell in a parking lot in March 2018 and reportedly lacerated his head. Mohammad’s doctor reports that Mohammad has had memory issues since.
On July 8, 2019, Dr. Said took a pertinent test that reportedly yielded concerning results and admitted that he had trouble remembering patient names. According to the document, an MRI about two weeks later showed troubling signs of an ailment, a condition that the department of health is unable to disclose at this time.
In September, Washington Physicians Health Program recommended that Said stop practicing until an additional evaluation could be obtained, but he refused to stop working.
On October 4, 2019, WPHP reported Said’s noncompliance to the Washington Medical Commission stating that Said suffers from a health condition that poses a substantial risk of impairment and that he is probably “unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety to patients.”
On May 8, the Washington Medical Commission determined after three cognitive screenings that revealed concerning results, Dr. Said’s medical license was to be suspended immediately.
Additional information by the state’s department of health shows that Said had repeatedly asked that his medical records be changed.
Dr. Said is required to notify all of his patients by the end of this month that he is no longer able to practice and must provide the names of two alternative providers in eastern Washington. He was given 20 days to file an appeal.
Mohammed ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 and is the former Vice Chair of the Democratic Central Committee for Grant County.
