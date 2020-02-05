EPHRATA - The state Supreme Court has affirmed an appeals court ruling disqualifying the entire Grant County Prosecutor’s Office from being involved in David Nickels’ murder retrial due to Prosecutor Garth Dano’s prior involvement in the case.
Nickels was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison in the 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro. Dano, who was elected as county prosecutor in 2014, helped represent Nickels in the trial.
A state appeals court reversed the murder conviction in 2017 due to an error in jury instructions. The case was returned to Grant County Superior Court for a new trial.
After Nickels’ case was remanded for a new trial, Nickels’ defense attorney moved to disqualify the entire Grant County Prosecutor’s Office from further participation due to Dano’s conflict of interest. A Grant County judge denied the motion but “recognized there was substantial grounds for a difference of opinion” and ordered an immediate appellate review of the decision.
Appeals court judges ruled Dano had privileged information during his association with Nickels’ defense team during the first trial and likely engaged in confidential attorney-client communications following the jury’s verdict.
The state Supreme Court agreed with the appellate court.
“To be clear, we have no reason to believe that either the Grant County prosecutor or his office behaved unethically in attempting to address the present conflict. However, the quality of their character is not determinative,” Supreme Court justice wrote. “What is determinative is our evaluation of the effect of permitting the office of the conflicted elected prosecutor who retains significant administrative and discretionary powers, regardless of any screening — to prosecute the same defendant in the same case, which we must then measure against the public’s right to absolute confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the administration of justice and the appearance of just proceeding.”
A retrial date for Nickels has yet to be set. Nickels is accused of killing Munro outside of his E Street home in Ephrata on Dec. 29, 2009. Prosecutors previously argued Nickels had waited outside Munro’s home and shot him because Munro was dating Nickels’ ex-girlfriend.
(1) comment
This only makes sense. If you're a defense attorney at one trial how can you be a prosecutor at the same retrial?
