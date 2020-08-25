EPHRATA - Law enforcement agencies statewide are adding extra DUI enforcement patrols through Sept. 7.
The emphasis patrols are the first statewide enforcement campaign since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
“Half of all traffic deaths in Washington involve an impaired driver,” stated Mark Medalen, commission program manager. “While most adults in Washington believe driving impaired is unacceptable, the few who drive impaired were involved in crashes that resulted in 231 deaths in 2019. Stepped-up enforcement reminds everyone to plan ahead and avoid driving impaired, or to take action to prevent someone from doing so.”
Planned statewide patrols for distracted driving and seat belt use were postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic volume was down about 60 percent in April but returned to near-normal levels in August.
“As people return to the roads we must refocus on safety, “Medalen added. “COVID doesn’t stop impaired driving crashes and deaths, but an arrest for a DUI means everyone, including the driver, can make it home safely. Sleeping it off on a friend’s couch is a better alternative than a jail cell; a taxi, rideshare or a friend providing a ride is better than a patrol car or ambulance. And if you see someone about to drive impaired, take action.”
The traffic safety commission says drivers who are impaired from more than one substance, usually alcohol and marijuana, are now the most common type of drivers involved in deadly crashes.
“Using marijuana after drinking alcohol, increases crash risk,” Medalen said. “Some people think consuming cannabis after drinking will sober them up. While they may feel different, they are still impaired.”
(4) comments
They use patrols because warrantless checkpoints (DUI checkpoints) are illegal in WA state. Thank you ACLU.
Wait, law enforcement cant violate our constitional rights?! Oh lawdy, anything but that!
They will try if you let them. Never consent to searches or answer questions. Leave if it's a voluntary encounter. Go to youtube and look for flex your rights.
Some people think using marijuana after drinking is a good idea and sobers them up!!!??? Who is that Cheech and Chong? What Idiot is that.......hey I just drank a 6 pack how about a couple bong hits before rolling home...
