WENATCHEE - The coronavirus pandemic is molding crime in the Wenatchee Valley, according to recent data released by local law enforcement.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office release of its Spillman Report shows some surprising and not-so-surprising stats about crime during the COVID-19 crisis.
The following data compares crime totals that span from Jan. 1 to May 31. The most recent data is compared to the same timetable over the last three years.
According to the report, DUIs are down 69%, drug related calls declined 34%, fraud calls were up 316%, and welfare checks increased by 14%.
Other statistics with a smaller margin of change include ‘suicide or attempted suicide’ which saw a 1% dip. Domestic violence calls increased 3%.
