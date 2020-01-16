STEVENS PASS - Thursday marks the fifth day in a row Stevens Pass has been closed, breaking its previous record of four days in 2012.
Transportation officials confirmed the previous information via email on Thursday.
Stevens Pass has been closed for winter weather-related reasons with overloaded trees, avalanche risks and treacherous road conditions. The four-day span from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25 in 2012 was prompted by similar factors.
The all-time closure record on Stevens Pass since 1991 harkens back to 1994. That year, a firestorm of epic proportions tore through north central Washington, causing a 10-day closure of the pass from July 28 to Aug. 6.
This year’s closure began Jan. 12. There is still no estimated time for reopening.
