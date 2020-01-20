OLYMPIA - Commerce in the Wenatchee Valley and beyond was affected last week due to the five-day of Stevens Pass. Shipments of goods via truck were affected and were forced to postpone trips or take alternate routes adding to travel time.
However, poor road conditions on Blewett, Snoqualmie and White passes also strained shipment deadlines. Considering that, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation on Friday that ensures the timely delivery of certain goods and products when crews clear roads of snow and tree debris.
“Road closures resulting from severe weather have delayed, and will continue to delay, essential intrastate collection and delivery of bulk milk products by motor carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles between dairy farms and processing facilities, creating an emergency situation in the delivery of essential food supplies as drivers of these trucks cannot complete their routes within the time limits prescribed by the commercial motor vehicle driver hours of service rules,” Inslee said in his proclamation.
Inslee acknowledged the crisis affecting the small town of Skykomish off Highway 2 as most of the town remains dark due to power outages. Inslee said the closure of Stevens Pass impacted the delivery and transportation of fuel products to Skykomish and other communities along Highway 2, interrupting the delivery of fuel to residents anticipated to be without power for another two weeks.
Inslee’s proclamation exempts drivers that collect or deliver bulk milk products from dairy farms to dairy processing facilities and between processing facilities, as well as those making fuel deliveries to municipalities from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) rule. FMCSA limits the number of hours commercial vehicle drivers can be on the road. The exemption applied to motorists on Highway 2.
“I ask the motor carriers for the bulk milk and fuel industries to use their best judgment in operating under this exemption in a manner that ensures public health and safety,” Inslee added.
The state’s military department, through the State Emergency Operations Center, is currently monitoring the situation over the mountain passes and maintains contact with local jurisdictions to help assess the impacts and coordinate assistance, if necessary.
"Reducing restrictions so the commerce can be carried on more effectively? Oh those wacky Democrats. "
I'm sure you will find some way to criticize this decision by Insley as well.
