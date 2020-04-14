The IRS says it’s probable that you’ll stop checking your bank account for that stimulus deposit after Wednesday. That’s because the federal agency announced this week that over 80 million eligible Americans will receive their stimulus payments via direct deposit on Wednesday. These payments are being automatically issued to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who received a refund using direct deposit.
“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”
If your bank account balance reads the same after Wednesday, the IRS says you can check its newly developed “Get My Payment,” app starting Friday. “Get My Payment” informs you when you can expect to receive your deposit or check.
Treasury expects a large majority of eligible Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments within the next two weeks.
Non-filers can get their payment faster by using the ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ web portal and entering their bank account information.
Also, eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will be automatically sent their economic impact payments, primarily electronically.
Regardless of how you receive your payment, the IRS will send you a mailed letter to the most current address they have on file approximately 15 days after it sends your payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.