With the Internal Revenue Service now directly depositing checks into bank accounts, you’re probably one of millions who are consistently keeping an eye on your banking balance. The IRS will answer the question of ‘when will I get my stimulus payment’ broadly by launching a tool to inform each person on when they can expect to get their coronavirus aid payment. “Get My Payment” will be ready on Friday and will allow folks to track the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them, according to the IRS.
"To help everyone check on the status of their payments, the IRS is building a second new tool expected to be available for use by April 17," the IRS announced.
Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive $1,200. The payment steadily declines for those who make more.
"An additional feature on Get My Payment will allow eligible people a chance to provide their bank account information so they can receive their payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check. This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery," the IRS said.
For more info, go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments
