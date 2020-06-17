LINCOLN COUNTY - A bit of a different “sting” operation has landed a man in jail in Lincoln County in connection to stolen beehives in Washington and likely other states.
Perry David Bayes, 56, is facing possession of stolen property charges in connection to his June 14 arrest.
Sheriff’s office officials say the case could have more than 30 victims spread across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and California.
Deputies had received a report from a beekeeper who had his beehives stolen near Almira. Several tips reportedly led deputies to Bayes, whose vehicle, trailer, and equipment have also been seized as evidence.
The value of the beehive theft near Almira more than $18,000. Sheriff’s office officials say the total loss to victims outside Lincoln County could approach $200,000. Beehive "chop shops" like the one discovered in Lincoln County are common in California and other states.
“Several hours of investigation, surveillance and manpower were put in by Deputy Luke Mallon, Deputy Carsen Weber, and Sgt. Kody Becker who were assisted by two beekeepers, and several farmers, which we appreciate immensely,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
(5) comments
Best Bee-lieve that justice was served!
ifiber is 'a-buzz' with this story. Don't fall victim to the hive mentality. Bee your own person, honey!
This was a real sting operation!!!
jeez
There was a theft of bee boxes in Rock Island Wa a couple of months ago.
