Republican Danny Stone appears to be leading the primary polls in the race for Grant County Commissioner District 1. The district 1 seat is being vacated by Richard Stevens.
So far, Stone has garnered just over 47% of the vote with Republican Earl Romig in second with 33% of the vote.
Incumbent Tom Taylor trails behind Rob Jones with 50.31% of the votes going to Jones and 47.58% of ballots being casted in favor of Taylor.
Dale England is November-bound as a prime candidate for Chelan County Commissioner District 3. Just under 42% of votes favor England over Brandt Cappell and Tiffany Gering.
In the 13th state legislative district, Tom Dent appears poised for possible reelection with over 73% of the vote. Dent's Democratic challenger, Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz, came in second accounting for just over 23% percent of the vote.
In the 12th state legislative district, Keith Goehner leads his only challenger, Adrianne Moore, with just under 64% of the vote in his favor.
Congressional Incumbent Dan Newhouse is advancing as the Republican candidate in the November election with over 56% of the vote. Newhouse will go toe-to-toe with Democratic candidate Douglas McKinley.
In the 8th congressional district, Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier has a 44-plus percent portion of the vote with Republican opponent Jesse Jensen in second at 17.78%.
