EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has literally turned the page in terms of how it's connecting to the community it serves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grant County sheriff’s deputies are recording themselves reading children’s books in their patrol vehicles.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says the idea to read kid's books was inspired by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which has been doing the same thing during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, deputies Jason and Katrina Ball posted themselves telling stories. Jason showcased the book "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" Katrina told a story titled "I Like Myself."
Jones says deputies have also been asked to say a positive message either prior to or after the book reading.
Jones says his staff was super receptive to the idea.
On average, Jones says one book reading will be posted per day.
