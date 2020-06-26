MOSES LAKE - Crews will begin a project to resurface Stratford Road in Moses Lake on Monday, July 6.
The about $1.7 million project includes resurfacing Stratford from Broadway Avenue to state Route 17. The project includes widening on the east side of the road to add an additional traffic lane through the West Valley Road intersection, according to city officials.
The project also consists of replacing traffic signals and pedestrian crossing upgrades, stormwater improvements and four inches of asphalt mill and fill, a structural pavement treatment.
“The additional lane of traffic on Stratford Road through the Valley Road intersection along with traffic signal upgrades will be a great improvement to the traffic flow through this bottle-necked intersection,” stated design engineer Jeff Holm.
The daily work schedule for the project has yet to be determined but drivers can expect traffic revisions throughout the project.
The project is scheduled to be completed in late November.
