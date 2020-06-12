MOSES LAKE - Crews are set to begin a watermain replacement project on Monday along Stratford Road in Moses Lake.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane along Stratford, between West Valley Road and Mart Road (Walmart/WinCo intersection), according to City of Moses Lake officials.
Work will be taking place Monday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Drivers can expect delays and flaggers will be used to control traffic.
The project consists of replacing the existing concrete watermain along Stratford in preparation for the repaving project also planned for 2020. The repaving project will stretch from Broadway Avenue to state Route 16 along Stratford and will also including adding an additional northbound turn lane from Stratford onto Valley Road, installing a new traffic signal at the same intersection and updating the signal at Stratford and Mart, according to city documents.
(1) comment
That stretch of road is a piece of crap. When will it be repaved?
