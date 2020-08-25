OROVILLE - The Mid Columbia Strike Team, consisting of firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5, the Moses Lake Fire Department and Chelan County Fire District 8, are on day 7 at the about 18,000-acre Palmer Fire burning in Okanogan County.
The strike team, led by Grant County Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar, includes three trucks from fire district 5 and one truck each from Moses Lake and Chelan County.
Svilar said the strike team had been assigned to night shift on the blaze, working 15-plus hours a night. The team is now transitioned to day shift, working 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on structure protection, firing operations and mop-up.
The team is set up at spike camp — tents along the fire line — and Svilar said he expects the team to be on scene another two to three days.
The Palmer Fire started Aug. 18 and is located about seven miles southwest of Oroville, burning in heavy timber, grass and brush. Svilar said the blaze has consumed more than 30 primary structures, outbuildings and campers and RVs.
The fire is estimated at about 50 percent contained. About 600 personnel are assigned to the fire.
