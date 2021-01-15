OLYMPIA - On Friday, the state’s department of health announced that none of the eight regions of the state recognized by Governor Jay Inslee’s plan will qualify for Phase 2 heading into Monday, January 18.
Grant, Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties are grouped together as one of the state’s eight regions. All areas failed to meet the plan’s four metrics in order to enter Phase 2.
These metrics provide an overview of current COVID-19 trends and healthcare system readiness in each region.
The four metrics are:
- Decreasing trend of 10% or more in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100k population.
- Decreasing trend of 10% or more in two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Less than 90% Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy.
- COVID-19 test positivity of less than 10%.
DOH will reassess all the metrics each week and announce any changes to current phase status every Friday.
For more detailed information on where each of the eight regions falls with regards to the four metrics visit the DOH website.