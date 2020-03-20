OLYMPIA - If you’ve been dreading that snow tire removal deadline, you can now kick the can down the road a little further. To reduce the spread of coronavirus, Washington state has pushed this year’s snow tire removal deadline from March 31 to April 30.
“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – trying to get tires changed by the end of the month doesn’t need to be one of them.”
Studded tires are legally allowed on vehicles from Nov. 1 to Mar. 31 each year. Washington’s transportation department has the authority to extended the deadline if circumstances call for it, but it’s a decision usually provoked when the forecast calls for widespread snow and ice.
Because the COVID-19 event is rapidly changing, WSDOT will re-evaluate the situation near the end of the extension period. If no new extensions are granted at that time, the April 30 deadline means that starting at midnight on Friday, May 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
Leaving on studded tires beyond the deadline can induce further damage to the state’s roadways.
Thus, by the transitive property of equality, the virus will be responsible for the poor state of the roads from further wearing down with studded tires. Winter is over people!
