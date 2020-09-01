A newly formed organization called Student Athletes of Washington (SAW) is collecting signatures on a petition asking the state to restart fall school athletics. The group also penned a letter to Governor Jay Inslee pleading he at least consider their request. Over the course of two days, the petition has gathered over 18,000 signatures with a goal of getting 25,000 people to sign.
“We are writing to ask that the traditional Fall sports not be delayed or postponed, thereby allowing them to be played this Fall as originally scheduled. We feel that our voice is not one that is being considered or heard, as it feels that those in positions to make decisions on our behalf are not looking at things from our collective point of view,” SAW stated in its letter to Governor Inslee.
The student group went on to outline the repercussions of not allowing sports in the fall listing issues like: youth depression, domestic issues, stress, etc.
“We understand that there are risks. There are risks every time we get into an automobile, or step on the sports field or even risks when we walk in public if some of us “look” the wrong way or say the wrong thing and can end up being attacked and even shot. This is the reality for many of us,” SAW stated.
The group says between the hours of 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. is when most juvenile crime takes place in Washington state.
“We can help keep that in check and not add to the problem by letting us return to our practices, competitions and events. Many of our age are already “out and about” without fever checks, pods, and organization—without accountability to our teammates and without the push by coaches and our activity leaders to get good grades to remain eligible. We are collectively becoming ‘lost’,” SAW wrote in its letter to the governor.
For the height of irony, let's have classes online, but load up busloads of potentially infected athletes and drive them around the region so they can breathe and sweat on one another. Gotta have those priorities straight. I'm starting a petition for mandatory coed "hot twister." 105 degrees in the room, left foot blue, right hand red. 😉 Somehow, I don't think a petition made up mostly of people who aren't old enough to vote is going to carry much weight.
Where is the petition? I'd love to sign it!
From my vantage point, it seems like the teens and college students have continued to hang out with each other and in larger groups most of the summer so I’m not sure cancelling school or sports is preventing much. Of course, as they encounter kids from other towns there might be more spread like there is at Pullman now but I would think holding practices and even scrimmages within each town would not cause a huge flare.
The circuses must go on!
Good for them. This quarantine and keeping things from going on is getting out of hand and honestly its ridiculous.
