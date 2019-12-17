The residual impacts from the Great Recession in the late 2000’s will bee seen in the classroom, according to researchers.
Officials say children born during the economic recession that started in December 2007 will begin graduating from high school in five years, but the recession also reportedly deterred people who were having financial difficulties from having children. As a result, colleges and universities in Washington State fear that there may be fewer students to fill classes.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the annual number of live births in the country fell from 4.3 million in 2007, the year the recession hit, to 3.9 million in 2013, a decline of about 9%,
A report published by the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education project that by 2030, “the annual number of public high school graduates is expected to decline by about 120,000 compared with 2013.”
The 4% decrease is likely linked to the decline in births back then, the report said.
Enrollment at Wenatchee Valley College is seeing steady enrollment declines with a 2.1% drop in registered students over last year. The mounting enrollment woes have apparently resulted in a $1 million budget shortfall which prompted 20 layoffs and some non-paid furlough days.
WVC now joins a growing list of post-secondary education institutions that are ramping up recruitment efforts in hopes of bucking the forecasted trend of fewer incoming students.
(1) comment
Well birth rates and low unemployment coupled with high expectations that the minimum wage should be a "livable wage".. So is there really a "need" to get a college education when Washington state's minimum wage is high and will continue to climb every year?? Is there a "need" to get a college education to earn more when if you earn minimum wage you get taxpayer subsidized housing, taxpayer paid for prenatal and postnatal care for children, taxpayer paid for child care, taxpayer paid for high quality food, taxpayer paid for school lunches, taxpayer paid for mobile phones, taxpayer paid for utilities, and taxpayer paid for health and dental insurance that are better than any Private insurance can buy??
All of that is ONLY if you make low wages though.
So again, why do you need a college education when you can live just as well, if not better, without one??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.