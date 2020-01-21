A study published by WalletHub on Tuesday, lists the Evergreen State as the third worst state drive in.
The study was broken down into four scoring categories with rankings 1 through 50 which represented the total number of states, the lower the ranking the worse the score.
The scoring categories are ‘Cost of Ownership & Maintenance’ rank, ‘Traffic and Infrastructure’ rank, ‘Safety’ rank and ‘Access to Vehicles and Maintenance’ rank. Washington was ranked ‘48’ for cost of ownership and maintenance, ‘35’ for traffic and infrastructure, ‘19’ for safety and ‘13’ for access to vehicles and maintenance.
In addition to the scores, the study stated that Washington state has the third highest gas prices in the country.
According to the study, the number one state to drive in is Iowa and the worst state to drive in is Hawaii.
They could have polled any native Washingtonian about how driving has changed since there has been a massive influx of out-of-staters in the last 25 years.
