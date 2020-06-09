EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee is getting praise from a home security firm for its apparent ability to keep its community safe for a town of its size.
Safewise ranked East Wenatchee as the 18th safest city in Washington state.
Data released by Safewise shows a 1% violent crime rate over the last year and a property crime rate of 26% over the course of the last 365 days. The latest property crime figure is down over 10% from two years ago.
According to the study, Wenatchee ranks as the 40th safest city and Moses Lake as the 50th safest city in the state out of 69 ranked municipalities.
The safest city in Washington state is Snoqualmie and the least safest city is Tukwila.
Safewise uses FBI crime data and population data from U.S. Census Bureau, which are both factored into the rankings. To identify the safest cities of 2020, Safewise reviewed 2018 FBI crime report statistics (the most recent complete report available at the time of ranking) and population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds—or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI—were excluded from the report. Rankings are based on both violent and property crime numbers. Also considered were the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). Also calculated was the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city. Both violent and property crime numbers were weighted equally. That means that a city with no violent crimes reported could end up lower on the list due to a higher property crime rate, and vice versa.
