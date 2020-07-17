Social distancing will likely be a challenge for all schools in America this fall, but Washington and a few other states will may have especially difficult obstacles according to one study.
Research done by Zippia ranks Washington at ‘8’ in terms of having the most crowded classrooms out of all 50 states.
Data pulled for the study was taken from information gathered by the National Center for Education Statistics.
For elementary schools, the study selected the average class size for teachers in self-contained classrooms. For secondary schools, it selected the average class sizes for teachers in departmentalized instruction. These two numbers were then averaged together for the average state class size. The more students in each class, the higher the states ranked.
Researchers say the data gathered doesn’t specifically speak to the unique challenges each school and district will face in returning to class.
In Washington state, the average elementary class size is 23.7 students, secondary class sizes average out to be 25.5 students. Overall, Washington’s average class size is 24.6 students.
Zippia provided the following assertion regarding Washington's ranking on the list:
“With both elementary and secondary class sizes ranking for seventh-highest in the country, Washington comes in at No. 8 on the list. Since Arizona had a higher elementary school class size, Washington was bumped to this spot. Fortunately, this means Washington school districts may have better luck when it comes to finding 6-feet of space for each class of 24.6 students.”
According to the study, Utah has the nation’s most crowded classrooms and Maine has the least crowded educational environment.
I was told that last year there was some school in east wenatchee that taught 50% of the time in english, 50% of the time spanish. That is a waste of 50% of the time for everyone. There was a red flag warning for me 20+ years ago-- thats when every box of stuff i bought had english and spanish on it. Pasco, wa looks just like south of the border. A word i cannot spell correctly comes to mind--- asimalate- close enough.
Our schools are overcrowded because we are a sanctuary state. This is not racist, biast or anything of the kind. It's just a fact.
No. That's false.
MLSD routinely overcrowds classrooms beyond contractual limits. They pay a per-head salary bump to teachers who have extra students, but most would rather have classes capped at the limits set in the contract. Often, it's because there just aren't enough qualified teachers. Sometimes it's simply a financial decision.
You can't overcrowd an ONLINE school.. Everything you wanted.. Social distancing, large classes, teachers not over worked because the computer does 90% of your work, and cost just a FRACTION of what traditional schools cost.. Win Win Win Win
Of course. We're a sanctuary state! That's why our classes are endlessly growing with no end in sight. Those still referred to as a minority in many communities are actually, by numbers, a super majority. It's just the plain truth.
No, it's not true.
Useless information without context. Is 24 kids too many or is it just that the ratio is higher than other schools (students to teacher) and by slothful induction, assumed to be 'crowded?'
Funny the article ignored an "in your face" fact. Schools are growing non stop because we're a sanctuary state. We had to build a new MEGA sized high school (like a U. N. Convention Center) in our little town because of the student population, as well as enlarge lower grade schools and use the old High School for a Junior High. Why? There is no boom of businesses causing people to move here but the governor made us a Sanctuary state and people who are still called a minority in our area are a majority and the kids referred to as a minority are actually a super majority. Those facts aren't racist or biased--just truth from the actual city and county official numbers.
Wow. You've got a bee in your bonnet about this one. Any support for.this.besides your not being biast?
ONLINE Schools aren't crowded AT ALL !!!!! What's this stupid article talking about?? Switch your model and POOF problem solved..!!
