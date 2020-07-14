A study conducted by WalletHub finds that Washington state has the lowest energy costs in America.
According to the findings, the Evergreen State spends only an average of $219 a month on energy and fuel, which is lower than all other states.
The study takes the average cost of monthly electric use, natural gas cost, monthly motor-fuel cost, and home heating oil cost and combines them to calculate a total overall energy cost.
At an average expense of $103 per month, Washington reportedly has the 47th lowest electric costs. Average monthly natural gas costs equate to $26, the 36th lowest in the nation per the report. Monthly motor fuel cost add up to an average of $89 per month, the 34th lowest in the U.S. Washingtonians only pay $2 per month on average to heat their homes using oil (21st).
Despite the positive-looking rankings, the study listed Washington state as having the third highest motor-fuel prices in America; only California and Hawaii were ranked higher.
Connecticut was ranked No. 1 as having the having the highest costs associated with consuming energy in the United States. Oregon was ranked at 48 and Idaho is at 45.
(1) comment
It's called hydro-power.
Thank the Lord for the Columbia River!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.