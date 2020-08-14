The Pew Research Center put out data on Friday that indicates a political divide in the ‘blame game’ on why coronavirus cases continue to escalate.
A Pew Research survey shows that roughly two-thirds of conservative Republicans say more testing is the primary reason for the accelerated uptick in coronavirus cases.
On both sides of the aisle and across all political and non-political sects, the research center says six-in-ten Americans believe the rising number of cases can be attributed to more new infections, not just because more people are being tested compared to previous months. About four-in-ten (39%) say the increase is a prime result of more people being tested.
The survey was conducted among 11,001 U.S. adults between July 27-Aug. 2.
62% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the primary reason for the rise in cases is due to more people being tested. Self-described conservative Republicans are especially likely to hold this view: around two-thirds (68%) say this, compared with 53% of moderate and liberal Republicans.
In contrast, 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning individuals indicated that the upturn in cases is propelled by more new infections. Pew Research says “liberal Democrats are considerably more likely than moderate and conservative Democrats (90% vs. 73%) to say the increase in cases is mainly due to more new infections, not just more testing.”
(2) comments
No offense to anyone at all but it doesn’t take a scientist to see why the cases are rapidly rising. Hello..???? If u are still standing there with a blank look on your face my suggestion for anyone looking to find the answer to that specific question of why the Covid cases are on a rapid rise. Come to Moses lake, Washington. U won’t even have to get off the car. Just come to town and within a couple of minutes u will see exactly why they are on a rise.
Not only is there a blank look on my face, but my jaw is on the floor trying to find your point. Are you implying a lack of masks? Social distancing? What can you see from the car that people will instantly know why numbers are on the rise. It’s like you told a long joke but forgot the punch line.
