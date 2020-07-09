ROYAL CITY - The once out-of-control Saddle Mountain Fire is no longer fervent with 90% of the blaze contained.
The fire scorched 8063 acres on both sides of Saddle Mountain about 15 miles east of Mattawa. The blaze was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6.
Statewide resources are beginning to demobilize with a local U.S. Fish and Wildlife incident commander taking over the scene today.
Fire Information Officer Ben Shearer says he’s convinced that the fire will be fully contained within the next couple of days. However, it’s not uncommon to find a spot pop up that might produce some smoke on the interior of the fire. The heat of the fire and the wind the last few days has dried a lot of the grasses and shrubs, making the area prone to another fire.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
(1) comment
I bet this was a cigarette butt from a passing car on Hwy 24.
