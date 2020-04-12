RITZVILLE - A suicidal person reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by Ritzville police late Saturday night.
Officers responded about 11:20 p.m. to the Love’s Travel Stop for a reports of a suicidal subject, according to Ritzville police.
A Ritzville officer and Washington state trooper contacted the subject in the parking lot.
“At some point in the contact the Ritzville officer discharged his weapon and struck the subject,” Ritzville police stated. "The officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived and took the subject to East Adams Rural Community Hospital where the suspect unfortunately passed away. The scene was secured and a machete was located.”
The Central Basin Investigation Team has since responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting. No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.