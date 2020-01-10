MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s newest car wash is now open. Sun Splash Car Wash opened on January 4th.
The new wash is situated in the building that used to be occupied by Glass House Dog & Car Wash which closed in May 2018. Once a shell of its former self, the vacant building was outfitted with new washing equipment.
Sun Splash also offers free vacuums and air chuck detailers to remove debris from hard-to-reach places in your vehicle. Lastly, Sun Splash is equipped with mat washers.
In addition, Sun Splash offers unlimited car washes for a monthly fee. Sun Splash says it plans to add 11 new vacuums this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.