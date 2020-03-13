EPHRATA - The annual Gran Fondo bicycle race in Ephrata, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
“Gran Fondo Ephrata has never been an easy event,” stated organizer Jake Maedke. “Ask around and you will hear fables of frigid rain, sideways snow, and leg cramps on Three Devils. This year however we are facing a new challenge. One that we cannot simply dig deep and keep pedaling through. After much deliberation we have come to the conclusion that we will err on the side of safety for our cycling community, our volunteers and our little town of Ephrata and postpone the event.”
Riders who had registered for Sunday’s event will receive a coupon to ride in the race that is now scheduled for Oct. 4.
The Gran Fondo Ephrata, part of the Vicious Cycle race schedule, has about 400 riders registered.
The annual Beezley Burn race, also in Ephrata, remains, for now, scheduled for April 4. For more information, visit http://rideviciouscycle.com/.
