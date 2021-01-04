WENATCHEE - Picketers made their presence known in the heart of Wenatchee on Sunday during a public display of support for America’s current commander-in-chief.
A group of 40 Donald Trump supporters lined a portion of North Wenatchee Avenue just south of Smitty’s.
Trump advocates’ overall message to the public was that they support calls to investigate claims of voter fraud during the 2020 general election.
Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ spoke to rally organizer April Featherkile who says there is evidence of voter fraud being covered up.
“We recognize that there is a lot of voter fraud going on, not only around the United States, but it’s in this state as well. We are very strong Trump supporters, and we believe that voter integrity matters in this state.”
KPQ reports that the group is inviting fellow supporters to convene for the next gathering in front of the old Department of Highways building on North Wenatchee Avenue on January 6th at noon.
Wear a mask. People are so fragmented right now. People are bashing one another and are generally rude. You have the right to freedom of speech but you do not have the right to infect me. I have Asthma.
I respect anyone who stands up for what they believe as long as they are peaceful.
If you have so much extra time that surely you must value , spend it on your family , spend it on those that truly do need you and appreciate you.
NEWS FLASH ‼️
The sitting President of the United States does not care one notion for anyone of you poor needy fools. He only wants his power, and to escape persecution for his misdeeds.
There is nothing truthful in his words . If you desire an idol to worship, look to someone with integrity, honesty, true moral values. Trump is not the one you seek. Truly you therefore are lacking some reason. Are you blind and deaf ❓
IFiberone, your coverage of the voter fraud rally seems incomplete without mention that there is no evidence of voter fraud and/or the many lawsuits that went nowhere. By not presenting these facts, the article appears to open the door to misinformation.
Not a mask in sight. ☹️
Donald Trump January 2016: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"
Donald Trump January 2020, shoots Democracy and the Constitution in the face by attempting to commit election fraud ("I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have"). His fans go wild.
Something is clearly, deeply broken with his followers. The more proof of his malfeasance you show them, the more shrill their ululations become.
Right on and correct. I have a lot of friends that drank the trumptard koolaid......its sad and they are now hanging out with Telma and her algorythmns
NOTICE THERE ARE VERY FEW PROTESTERS in the picture? All the smart people know who the real loser is. Why it's the man with the orange glow about him. The piece of dodo in the whit house.
Won't do any good protesting....The Dem's have figured the algorithms and how to hide real results. Our way of life as a free people is going good bye right in front of your eyes.
Awww poor Trumptard
T you are a IDIOT
It kinda cool when you lose your mind......your liberated to believe any crazy shit you want. Go buy another Maga hat because he cares about your loony ass!
@Telma Let me pose a scenario for you. Up until recently I have always lived in big city's on the West side. Practically EVERYBODY that I knew was a liberal. Now if I were to use my personal experience as a yardstick, then clearly every single elected official would be a liberal. However, I have always been hyper aware that I lived in a bubble and that we don't all think alike.
My point, of course, is that just because everybody in your bubble is (presumably) a Trumper is far from meaning that Trump would, should, or did win.
Also, what point, exactly, is there to demonstrating the election results in Washington State, of all places? Say all you will about "algorithms", Trump didn't have a snowball's chance in hell of winning here. If you think otherwise, I have some swampland I'd LOVE to sell you.
Somewhat off-topic, but germane nevertheless, what's up with Culp? All of the above applies to him as well, possibly even more-so (9th grade dropouts don't generally get too far in life). For a guy who supposedly represented honor, integrity, and personal responsibility, he sure is a cry baby. He lost in a landslide, AS EXPECTED, yet he's crying about supposed voter fraud. He's crying about losing his job and being treated unfairly, but he knew his job was going away in advance and was even offered a comparable position in the Sherriff's department. Frankly, that doesn't smack of integrity at all. Entitlement, perhaps.
Come to think of it, sounds just like Trump. Seems to be a pattern.
People hate Trump. No need to find a conspiracy. He just lost?
