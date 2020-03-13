SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake School District Superintendent Sunshine Pray says she and other administrators across the North Central Educational Service District will be developing a definitive plan next week on how to handle the state mandate to cancel school amid coronavirus fears.
On Friday, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all K-12 school districts to shut down until at least April 24. Pray says she and other superintendents across Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties will explore and develop plans for new 2019-2020 school schedules, lesson plan changes, alternative education, meals, etc.
Inslee’s order requires all K-12 schools to close by Tuesday, March 17.
Pray says local educators were expecting schools to close within the 2-3 weeks, but not in mid-March. Pray added that the earlier-than-expected decision caught local schools off-guard, which is why a plan is not yet in place.
iFIBER ONE News will keep you updated as information becomes available.
The Moses Lake School District was the first to post its plan on Friday evening:
CLOSURE
• Last day of school is Monday, March 16, 2020 (following its normal schedule)
• Closure begins Tuesday, March 17, 2020
• All schools in our state will now be closed through April 24, 2020
• All athletics, extracurricular, and building/facility use is suspended
• All school buildings will be closed. No students or community members should enter the building during the closure
• Parents should plan to pick up any medication their child requires during the closure
TECHNOLOGY
• We will implement remote delivery instruction, as soon as we ensure all students are fully equipped with the technology and internet sources necessary.
• Grades 5-12 are equipped with 1:1 technology already and students will continue to use their device
• Grades K-4 will receive technology tools on Monday for use at home including a student Chromebook and charger
SERVICES
• Preschool services will be available via a Google Classroom for parents to do at home learning activities with their child
• Special Education services will be delivered remotely
Food Services plans are in progress to have a neighborhood meal program for lunch and breakfast for our community’s youth
• We will be rescheduling as many events as possible, including Kindergarten registration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.