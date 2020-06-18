WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. As a result, the Trump administration cannot carry out its plan to shut down DACA, which has allowed 800,000 young migrants to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S. There are over 17,000 DACA recipients in Washington state, with one-third of them living in Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams counties. DACA recipients, also known as "Dreamers," came to the U.S. between the ages of 6 and 26.
According to the Cornell Journal of Law and Public Policy, DACA is a is “a United States immigration policy that allows some individuals with unlawful presence in the United States after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S.”
Sometime after the decision was announced, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow issued the following statement:
“Today’s court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the President’s lawful ability to end the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program.
“DACA was created through an Executive Branch memorandum after President Obama said repeatedly that it was illegal for him to do so unilaterally and despite the fact that Congress affirmatively rejected the proposal on multiple occasions. The constitutionality of this de facto amnesty program created by the Obama administration has been widely questioned since its inception. The fact remains that under DACA, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens continue to remain in our country in violation of the laws passed by Congress and to take jobs Americans need now more than ever. Ultimately, DACA is not a long-term solution for anyone, and if Congress wants to provide a permanent solution for these illegal aliens it needs to step in to reform our immigration laws and prove that the cornerstone of our democracy is that presidents cannot legislate with a ‘pen and a phone.’”
Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse congressional representative of Grant, Douglas, and Adams counties issued his reaction on Thursday:
"I join Dreamers in Central Washington and across the country in breathing a deep sigh of relief in response to the Supreme Court's decision on DACA. These young people came to our country as children due to no fault of their own, and they continue to work, learn, and enrich our communities. They are our friends, healthcare providers, teachers, veterans, law enforcement officers, and our neighbors - they have never known any other home.
However, I strongly support delivering legal certainty to DACA recipients, and while this decision provides them relief from immediate action, Congress still has the responsibility to provide a truly permanent legislative solution as President Trump called for three years ago. We cannot continue to leave the fate of Dreamers before the courts or in the balance between Administrations.
Both chambers of Congress have failed to reach a bipartisan agreement on a permanent fix for DACA recipients that strengthens our national security and allows these young people to continue contributing to our society. I continue to work to develop legislation that will do just that, and I urge my colleagues to join me in these discussions. We must provide lasting certainty for Dreamers, once and for all."
Democratic 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier represents the Chelan and Kittitas counties. She stated her thoughts on Thursday as well.
“650,000 Dreamers and millions of their loved ones will sleep better tonight knowing they are safe, welcome, and treasured in this country. Well done, Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, Ginsburg, Breyer, and Roberts! The next step is to get DACA codified into law for permanent protection of these young people brought to the US as children. It's time for the Senate to pass HR6, the American Dream and Promise Act!”
After reading the SCOTUS descion it sounds like ending the program is lawful they just didn't like the "Whats next" plan..
