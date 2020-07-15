MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department had hoped to open the Surf ’n Slide Water Park when Grant County entered Phase 3. But with the state’s pause on reopening and the county nowhere close to meeting the Phase 3 criteria, the water park will remain closed this summer.
The state requires a county to be in Phase 3 to operate water parks for public use. City staff conducted a financial analysis of opening late in the season, but City Manager Allison Williams said it is not considered financially possible.
“We are disappointed along with the community, but are following the mandates of the health district and the state,” Parks and Recreation Director Spencer Grigg said.
The Parks and Recreation Department has started the refund process for prepaid season pass holders and swimming lesson customers. A refund form can also be found on the water park page of the city’s website at www.cityofml.com.
“We did everything that was possible and came up with solutions to everything the state threw at us,” Recreation Supervisor Tom Los stated. He added Grant County not entering Phase 3 is out of the city’s control.
Parks and rec is offering video swim lessons on its Facebook page.
(5) comments
Lack of rational thought seems to be the norm these days.
I sure hope all those lifeguards are getting their full paychecks like all the other Public employees..
We have worthless cowards at a time when we need real leadership...at every level...
Reopen the water park and make everyone who comes there ingest just a little bit of the chlorinated/brominated water. Everyone knows that drinking just a little bit will cure the covid.
In all seriousness, if you're more worried about covid than marinating in some strangers piss, you need to re-prioritize your health. How about putting that purple dye back in the water that turns purple when you pee in the pool? What about people who come in with poor backside hygiene? Does that get scrubbed out when you do the surfing?
If hygiene was a prerequisite the water park would only be filled at 33% capacity anyway so everyone should be safe!
