MOSES LAKE - A survey conducted on behalf of the Columbia Basin Development League indicates that the locals are “deeply concerned” about the state of water in the region. Local stakeholders in Ephrata, Othello, Moses Lake, Odessa, Ritzville and Tri-Cities were surveyed in September and the results of the sample were presented in November.
In total, 255 people were part of the sample, 44% of whom were involved in the agricultural industry.
Across the board, the biggest concern is depletion of the Odessa Aquifer highlighting the use of groundwater as the biggest issue in the area.
The task force, created to drive the stakeholder survey effort, was chaired by Stephen McFadden, Adams County Economic Development Director, who said, “we now have the data and a direction.”
Vicky Scharlau, Executive Director of the League said, “The report demonstrates that water is of utmost importance to the residents of the region, and they see the main responsibility for completing the Project lies at the federal level.”
The Columbia Basin Development League stands as the voice of the Project and advocates in Washington, D.C. and Olympia for continued development and support of the Columbia Basin Project.
The project provides a robust regional and state economy and quality of life through efficient, well-maintained, affordable infrastructure and sustainable environmental stewardship.
I'm concerned about the Moses Lake water supply. If the increasingly heavy traffic and all the new apartment buildings are any indication the population is growing by leaps and bounds and I don't know how long our water supply will be able to accommodate the growth. Not only water but is our infrastructure capable of handling all of the new people, businesses and manufacturing that is part of the growth. Are our city planners taking things into consideration when allowing for the continued growth or are we going to get up some morning and find no water coming from the faucets. Can our law enforcement, fire and rescue people cope with the population?
