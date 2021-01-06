A survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau (AFBF) shows a somber atmosphere in the farming industry. The new American Farm Bureau poll indicates that more than half of farmers say they are personally experiencing more mental health challenges then they were a year ago.
“My takeaway from this survey is that the need for support is real and we must not allow lack of access or a ‘too tough to need help’ mentality to stand in the way,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We are stepping up our efforts through our Farm State of Mind campaign, encouraging conversations about stress and mental health and providing free training and resources for farm and ranch families and rural communities. The pandemic added a mountain of stress to an already difficult year for farmers and they need to know that sometimes it’s OK not to be OK, that people care, and that there’s help and hope.”
Here are some of the key findings that were uncovered by the survey:
- Two in three farmers/farmworkers (66%) say the pandemic has impacted their mental health.
- Rural adults were split on COVID-19’s impact. Half of rural adults (53%) say the pandemic has impacted their mental health at least some, while 44% say it has not impacted their mental health much or at all.
- Younger rural adults were more likely than older rural adults to say the pandemic has impacted their mental health a lot.
- Farmers and farmworkers were 10% more likely than rural adults as a whole to have experienced feeling nervous, anxious or on edge during the pandemic (65% vs. 55%).
- The percentage of farmers/farmworkers who say social isolation impacts farmers’ mental health increased 22% since April 2019, a significant finding given the long hours many farmers work alone.
- Half of rural adults (52%) aged 18-34 say they have thought more about their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than other age groups.
- Three in five rural adults (61%) say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted mental health in rural communities. Farmers/farmworkers were more likely than rural adults to say COVID-19 has impacted mental health in rural communities a lot (37% vs. 22%).
The study surveyed 2,000 rural adults and was conducted by Morning Consult in December.