MOSES LAKE - The suspect in a hour-long manhunt Wednesday in Moses Lake reportedly threatened to shoot deputies.
Deputies responded around noon to the 9900 block of Maple Drive Northeast for a woman yelling at a man, later identified as 24-year-old Michael Cera Barajas. The woman claimed Cera Barajas was armed with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cera Barajas had allegedly also made threats to shoot deputies when the arrived.
Cera Barajas had reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived, leading to a manhunt that involved the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and K9 units. Cera Barajas was taken into custody about an hour later after a resident had noticed him running near her home. K9 Chewbacca was able to track Cera Barajas and take him into custody.
Cera Barajas was booked into Grant County Jail for unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.