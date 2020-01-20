OTHELLO - An Othello man is in jail after a reported stabbing Sunday afternoon near Othello.
Adams County deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to Othello Community Hospital after the victim arrived with a stab wound to his arm, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim reported getting into an argument with Juan Carlos Mora, 52, near the 2000 block of West Bench Road before Mora allegedly stabbed the victim.
Mora was located by deputies and booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree assault.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
