OTHELLO - Police are searching for a suspect believed to be armed after an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Othello.
At about 10:30 p.m., an Othello police officer had contacted an individual in the alley near the 800 block of East Larch Street. The officer radioed dispatch, saying the individual was wanted, according to Othello police.
Shortly after, the officer again radioed dispatch and said shots were fired and the suspect had a gun. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Aaron Urbina, fled the scene. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and Adams County deputies were called in to assist but Urbina was not located.
Urbina was last seen wearing black pants, a short sleeve navy blue shirt, black hat and white shoes. Police say he is possibly armed with a handgun.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, typical protocol for any officer-involved shooting. Othello police have turned the shooting investigation over to the Central Basin Investigative Team.
No other information is available.
In the 50-s under eisenhower -pardon the spelling- america had what was called operation wetback. they were rounded up and put back across the border-- about 1 million. it was done in approx 1 month. so there is a bit of american history most folks born in the 60-s and later did not know. As the schools history classes never mentioned this round up-- look it up- use your search engine- operation wet back. a bit of american history ----
Is that another mexican or is it a cuban?? aaaa whats the diff anyways- this one looks to be about 1 pint low on grease. er
They should have called the Soap Lake PD. They are itching to use there doggie op I mean K9 on real criminal and not just the senior citizens of Soap Lake.
Almost everytime immigration reform is brought up is by a racist. Who believe in white only. So sad
That's because every time someone brings it up you label them as a racist. Duh.
Ok FYI people, just because a person is Hispanic DOES NOT make them an immigrant!! I am a Hispanic woman from Moses lake! My parents are from here, my grandparents are from the United States how does that have anything to do with immigration reform?!
Crime Statistics don't lie.
Pulling a gun on the police. Just another reason for immigration reform.
