BREWSTER - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday new Brewster ended with the suspect getting the car stuck in the snow and sand after going off-road.
Brewster police and state troopers were in pursuit of the vehicle, reported stolen in Malott, on state Route 173. The chase continued north on state Route 17, according to the Brewster Police Department.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Adam White, reportedly went off the highway and dove into an orchard. Police say he continued down a dirt road where the vehicle became stuck in snow and sand.
White and a passenger in the car ran off and were taken into custody a short time later.
White was booked into jail for felony eluding, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
