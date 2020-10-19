MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been charged with second-degree animal cruelty after a video posted on social media appeared to show him punching and kicking his dog.
Dakota Okeefe, 21, was arrested on the misdemeanor charge and booked into Grant County Jail Sunday night. He was released after about five hours, according to Moses Lake police.
Police were contacted on Sunday by Okeefe’s neighbor who told officers Okeefe was attacking his dog after the dog had killed another dog on the property. Video posted on Facebook has since been deleted but the video was obtained by Moses Lake police before it was taken down.
Officers later responded to Okeefe’s residence where they recovered the body of a dog, which had injuries consistent with being attacked by another dog, police stated.
Okeefe was arrested and the allegedly-abused dog was impounded.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate and noted there are other dogs that remain at the property and officers are still going through the process of potentially removing the other animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.