MOSES LAKE - A suspect in a domestic violence assault was arrested Monday afternoon after an about two-hour long standoff with police in Moses Lake.
Isai D. Ramirez-Alvarez, 36, was booked into Grant County Jail for residential burglary, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, obstructing law enforcement and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement surrounded a residence in the 4000 block of Paxson Drive before noon after Ramirez-Alvarez refused to exit the home.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called out, along with police K9s.
At least three flash bangs were deployed into the home before Ramirez-Alvarez surrendered and was taken into custody around 2 p.m.
Details on the domestic violence incident were not released.
