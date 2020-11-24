QUINCY - A suspect in a domestic violence call earlier in the week was arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in Quincy.
At about 4 p.m., Quincy police attempted to stop Joel A. Villela, 28, in connection to domestic violence related harassment and stalking complaints. Officers had been searching for Villela to serve a Domestic Violence Protection Order, according to Quincy Police.
Villela allegedly failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, reportedly running several stop signs. Officers followed the suspect to a home in the 500 block of L Street Southwest where he parked in the alleyway and ran into the home from the backyard.
“Officers had previous information Mr. Villela had a handgun and at that point decide to call for additional law enforcement help,” Quincy police stated.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and a negotiator from the sheriff’s office responded. During the standoff, two family members of Villela exited the home.
After several hours of Villela barricaded inside, tear gas was deployed into the home. The man surrendered shortly after.
Villela was booked into Grant County Jail on domestic violence charges, felony eluding, resisting arrest and a DUI warrant. More charges are expected as police continue to investigate.
Just wondering if it was the parents that walked outside leaving the suspect inside? My Dad would of kicked my ash and dragged me outside & handed me over to police- to deploy gas..means to break a window at the home..the heck w/ that!...
